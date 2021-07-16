Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BlackRock, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for BlackRock in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $8.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BlackRock’s Q4 2021 earnings at $10.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $38.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $43.52 EPS.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $922.54.

Shares of BLK opened at $880.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $872.19. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $920.31.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

