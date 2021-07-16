Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) to “Buy”

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MVB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company. The company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients, through its subsidiaries. MVB Financial Corp. is based in Fairmont, West Virginia. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of MVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:MVBF opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $486.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.02. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $45.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.57.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). MVB Financial had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.70 million. Analysts expect that MVB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

