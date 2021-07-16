Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.97 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Invesco in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.97 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.79.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.54.

Invesco stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.44. Invesco has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.28.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Invesco had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Invesco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,456,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $67,920,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $8,202,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,821,400.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.23%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

