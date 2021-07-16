Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Larimar Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company’s lead product consist CTI-1601, which is in clinical stage. Larimar Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Zafgen Inc., is based in BALA CYNWYD, Pa. “

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ:LRMR opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Larimar Therapeutics news, Director James E. Flynn purchased 685,710 shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LRMR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 6,993.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare and progressive genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Larimar Therapeutics (LRMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.