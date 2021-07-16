Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

Acerinox, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Acerinox in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acerinox’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Acerinox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of ANIOY opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Acerinox has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 202.67 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Acerinox had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Acerinox’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. Acerinox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

About Acerinox

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

