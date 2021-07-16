M Partners Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – M Partners decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opsens in a report released on Tuesday, July 13th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

OPS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$231.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00. Opsens has a 12-month low of C$0.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 7.23.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

