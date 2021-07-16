KeyCorp Weighs in on The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Greenbrier Companies in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Greenbrier Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Greenbrier Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

GBX stock opened at $43.05 on Thursday. The Greenbrier Companies has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,309.31, a PEG ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

