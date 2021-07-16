Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medpace Holdings, Inc. is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization which provides Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

MEDP stock opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. Medpace has a 52-week low of $103.16 and a 52-week high of $196.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 8,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.90, for a total transaction of $1,532,403.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,396,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,074,931.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $2,684,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,852,398.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 239,752 shares of company stock valued at $44,033,917. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

