Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to announce $32.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.10 million and the lowest is $32.15 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported sales of $26.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year sales of $132.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.81 million to $136.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $139.48 million, with estimates ranging from $132.69 million to $148.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $21.54 on Friday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $633.38 million, a P/E ratio of -16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 52.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 149,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.2% in the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 395,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth $239,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

