Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Given a $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $51.00 price target on Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AIAGY opened at $51.00 on Monday. Aurubis has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $51.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.69.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

