Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Given a $49.60 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 target price on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SHNWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $52.15.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

