NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Given a $24.15 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 target price on NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.15.

NNGRY stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.90. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $2.2145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.33%.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

