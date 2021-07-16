Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo Pacific Group plc (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 332.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGPIF. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $2.25 on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.05.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.