adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.79. adidas has a one year low of $134.96 and a one year high of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
