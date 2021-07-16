adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the June 15th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $186.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.79. adidas has a one year low of $134.96 and a one year high of $191.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.85.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, research analysts predict that adidas will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $1.7749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in adidas by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in adidas by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

