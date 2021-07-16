Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Shares Down 0.4%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.75. 14,258 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 43,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIII)

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

