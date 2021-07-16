AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Short Interest Down 94.1% in June

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the June 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AAC Technologies stock opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 1.11. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0387 per share. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AACAY. UBS Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

