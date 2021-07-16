Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SSAB AB (publ)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SSAAY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. AlphaValue raised SSAB AB (publ) to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

SSAAY stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $3.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.59.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.42%.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

