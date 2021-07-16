Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rocket Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RKT. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a neutral rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.76.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

NYSE RKT opened at $17.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.45. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Rocket Companies has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.78.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.37). Rocket Companies had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 139.59%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 46,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Companies by 336.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and eCommerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to national car rental and online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.