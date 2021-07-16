Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Apollo Global Management, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Apollo Global Management in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APO. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $59.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.77.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $17,479,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A B. Krongard bought 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,308,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,822,419 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

