Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. Raised by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

PVAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of Penn Virginia stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $734.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.66.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 180.16% and a positive return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.10 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,364,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 507,339 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 947.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 243,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 220,238 shares during the period. Lasry Marc bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,538,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 433.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 101,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

