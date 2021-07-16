Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Increased by Analyst

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.21. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 35.38%. The company had revenue of $93.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Eagle Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $56.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.31. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $58.84. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,160,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,739,000 after buying an additional 126,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,985,000 after buying an additional 36,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 128,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eagle Bancorp news, EVP Antonio F. Marquez sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $110,760.00. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

