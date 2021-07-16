Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ikena Oncology Inc. is focused on developing cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways which drive the formation and spread of cancer. The company’s product candidates include IK-930, IK-175, IK-412 and IK-007, which are in clinical stage. Ikena Oncology Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

IKNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $63,538,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,825,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $9,181,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $57,999,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $45,190,000. Institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ikena Oncology (IKNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.