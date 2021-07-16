Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ KZR opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 708,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

