Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMDA opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.02. Kamada has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $13.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kamada by 312.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 656,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kamada by 5,859.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 390,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

