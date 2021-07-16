Financial Analysis: Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) vs. CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hargreaves Lansdown and CCUR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hargreaves Lansdown 4 4 5 0 2.08 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hargreaves Lansdown and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hargreaves Lansdown $694.57 million 15.88 $394.76 million $1.46 31.86 CCUR $5.87 million N/A $12.23 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Volatility & Risk

Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hargreaves Lansdown beats CCUR on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; foreign currency exchange services; and financial advisory services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the merchant cash advance (MCA) and real estate businesses. The company provides advances on future merchant receivables, as well as sources syndication capital and merchant leads for MCA funders; and reporting and other administrative services. It also offers commercial mortgages loans to local, regional, and national builders, developers, and commercial landowners; and acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real estate properties for development. The company was formerly known as Concurrent Computer Corporation and changed its name to CCUR Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. CCUR Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

