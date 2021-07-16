Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €46.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) has been given a €46.40 ($54.59) price target by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of SHL stock opened at €53.92 ($63.44) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.60. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 12 month high of €52.56 ($61.84).

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

