Bank of America Reiterates €121.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM)

Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RHM has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Independent Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €114.18 ($134.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

ETR RHM opened at €80.20 ($94.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 389.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 52 week high of €93.80 ($110.35).

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.