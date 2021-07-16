MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €181.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €199.00 ($234.12) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €203.50 ($239.41) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a fifty-two week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a fifty day moving average of €210.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion and a PE ratio of 143.89.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

