Wedbush Comments on Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $56.07 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,294,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,929,159.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $25,158.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 565,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 56,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 403,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,552,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

