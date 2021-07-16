Graham (NYSE:GHM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Graham (NYSE:GHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GHM opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $144.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Graham had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 2.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Graham by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Graham by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

