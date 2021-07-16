NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) in a report issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $150.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.64. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 30,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 242,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,793,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 130,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,573,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.