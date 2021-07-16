Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HLS SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL has become one of the leading automation systems providers in the People’s Republic of China, developing a number of core technologies and completing numerous projects utilizing a wide array of automation products. With its philosophy of sincere concern for customers and its technical innovation capabilities, HLS Systems International specializes in the research, development, production, sale and distribution of industrial automation for digital railway signals and information systems, e-government, motor drive transmissions and safety controls for nuclear power reactors. “

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $928.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 66.7% during the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

