Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) to Sell

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company focusing on the research, development and manufacturing of products that save water and energy. The Company develops and manufactures products such as WaterSavr, Heatsavr and Ecosavr. The Company also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil fields, agricultural industry, irrigation, detergents, personal care products and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International, Inc is based in Victoria, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Greenridge Global upgraded Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSI opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $7.63 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 34.1% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 162,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 3,888.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,941 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 46.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 19,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

