B. Riley Comments on Comerica Incorporated’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report released on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. B. Riley also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.98.

NYSE CMA opened at $69.02 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

Comerica announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 170,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 116,150 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Comerica by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Comerica by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

