Analysts Set Expectations for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nautilus Biotechnology’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NAUT opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Nautilus Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $25.89.

In related news, insider Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 5,507,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $55,070,630.00.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

