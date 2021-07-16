Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Trading Down 6.9% Following Insider Selling

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) shares traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $35.77 and last traded at $35.78. 83,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,093,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.44.

Specifically, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $2,126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at $4,337,082.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $405,576,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,389,621 shares of company stock valued at $800,080,670 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of 9.34.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,276,705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4,927.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520,087 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,278,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $23,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,904,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

