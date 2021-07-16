Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading 3.4% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) traded up 3.4% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $255.43 and last traded at $255.15. 168,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,223,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.66.

Specifically, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $278,017,457.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,362 shares of company stock worth $76,651,305. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

The stock has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.74, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.22.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

