Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Increases By 300.7%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the June 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.
In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.
About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition
Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.
