Short Interest in Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) Increases By 300.7%

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:AMHC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 305,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the June 15th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AMHC opened at $9.93 on Friday. Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

In other Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 152,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $1,516,599.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,073,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after buying an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 282,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after buying an additional 166,461 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 279,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the life sciences and pharmaceutical services sectors in the United States and Europe.

