iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, an increase of 275.6% from the June 15th total of 852,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,049,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,627,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,848,000 after purchasing an additional 97,080 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 22.9% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 958,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,850,000 after acquiring an additional 178,912 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,403,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,349,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 120,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $72.96 and a 12-month high of $102.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.54.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

