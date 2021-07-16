UDR (NYSE:UDR) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. UDR traded as high as $52.60 and last traded at $52.56, with a volume of 20743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.32.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,133,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,663,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,509 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,015 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in UDR by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 70,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $802,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.75.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. On average, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

