Short Interest in AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Rises By 211.8%

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, an increase of 211.8% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of AGMH stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGM Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AGM Group worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services.

