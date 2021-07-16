Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €83.50 ($98.24).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €85.50 ($100.59) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of DRW3 stock opened at €74.55 ($87.71) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €76.33. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 12 month high of €89.10 ($104.82). The stock has a market capitalization of $641.13 million and a P/E ratio of 7.29.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.