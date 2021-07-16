PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PQG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CL King raised their price target on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.84.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PQ Group had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PQ Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 10,000 shares of PQ Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,817.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 1,224,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total value of $16,458,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PQ Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PQ Group by 146.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of PQ Group in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.