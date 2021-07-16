BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,050.00 at Citigroup

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. boosted their price target on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $922.54.

NYSE:BLK opened at $880.00 on Monday. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $872.19.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

