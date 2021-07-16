Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $466.00 to $515.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a market perform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $442.84.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $484.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $491.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.50, for a total value of $332,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

