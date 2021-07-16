AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $10.65 on Monday. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.61.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

