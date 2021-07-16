BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $69.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XOM. Citigroup raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $58.95 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.39.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after buying an additional 442,248 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $736,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

