Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Imperial Logistics stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. Imperial Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.64.
About Imperial Logistics
