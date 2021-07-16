Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Imperial Logistics stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50. Imperial Logistics has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

About Imperial Logistics

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

