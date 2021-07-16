Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €55.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Hugo Boss in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €40.59 ($47.76).

Shares of ETR:BOSS opened at €50.70 ($59.65) on Monday. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a 52-week high of €50.08 ($58.92). The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

