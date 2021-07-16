Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) PT Set at €67.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €67.50 ($79.41) price target on Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DLG. UBS Group set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.50 ($79.41) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dialog Semiconductor has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €63.82 ($75.08).

Shares of DLG opened at €64.90 ($76.35) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.18. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €31.29 ($36.81) and a 1 year high of €66.36 ($78.07).

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, backlighting and LED solid-state lighting, and industrial and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, Connectivity & Audio, and Industrial IoT.

